Crossword for teabreak

Puzzle

1 Pale-faced5 Due, as an apology9 Salon goops13 Cordon ___14 ___ room (ironically safe place)16 "Preach!"17 *College rejection notice, often (unscramble letters 2 to 7)19 Carano of "The Mandalorian"20 Police dispatch, for short21 One may carry a crumb22 Wildlife-tracking aid24 Warm headwear26 No longer in style28 *Traditionally yellow flower (2 to 6)33 Dog walker's command35 Raison d'___36 Secretly marry37 Figure skater Midori38 Apothecaries' measures40 Peculiar41 Birthday helper?44 Ruler of Valhalla45 Space chimp of 196146 *Groups of actors in the "Avengers" movies, e.g. (5 to 10)49 Some babies50 One sharing top billing53 Tiered Asian tower56 Glide on snow57 Poem of praise58 "Sadly ..."59 Mixed drinks? ... or a hint to the starred answers' scrambled letters63 "A ___ by any other name ..."64 Rae played by Sally Field65 Tuna or patty sandwich66 Retained67 Depilatory brand68 Swiss Army knife's multitude1 '90s-'00s Britcom2 Incline3 Like parsley, sage, rosemary and thyme4 "Tasty!"5 Clear-sighted6 Lightbulb unit7 Tolkien tree creature8 "The ___ is cast!"9 Funny DVD feature10 Issue forth11 Dunham or Headey12 Unexpected setback15 Toothpaste brand18 Villain's hideout23 Tennis legend Arthur25 Stanley Cup org.26 Events featuring floats, often27 Needing iron29 Leisurely walk30 Opalescent gems popular in Art Nouveau31 Hairstyle that may show off earrings32 Rx orders33 Shout before a surprise party34 Aldous Huxley's boys' school39 Place to buy popcorn42 A ton of bricks, perhaps?43 Surrounded by45 Aliens, briefly47 Muscle48 What fertilizer improves51 Discombobulate52 Relaxes53 Gear that can prevent sliding54 Soothing plant55 (Oh my!)56 18-wheeler60 It must be positive or negative61 FDR's fair practices org.62 Bird with low-fat meat

Solution