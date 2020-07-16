Crossword for teabreak

PuzzleACROSS
1 Pale-faced
5 Due, as an apology
9 Salon goops
13 Cordon ___
14 ___ room (ironically safe place)
16 "Preach!"
17 *College rejection notice, often (unscramble letters 2 to 7)
19 Carano of "The Mandalorian"
20 Police dispatch, for short
21 One may carry a crumb
22 Wildlife-tracking aid
24 Warm headwear
26 No longer in style
28 *Traditionally yellow flower (2 to 6)
33 Dog walker's command
35 Raison d'___
36 Secretly marry
37 Figure skater Midori
38 Apothecaries' measures
40 Peculiar
41 Birthday helper?
44 Ruler of Valhalla
45 Space chimp of 1961
46 *Groups of actors in the "Avengers" movies, e.g. (5 to 10)
49 Some babies
50 One sharing top billing
53 Tiered Asian tower
56 Glide on snow
57 Poem of praise
58 "Sadly ..."
59 Mixed drinks? ... or a hint to the starred answers' scrambled letters
63 "A ___ by any other name ..."
64 Rae played by Sally Field
65 Tuna or patty sandwich
66 Retained
67 Depilatory brand
68 Swiss Army knife's multitudeDOWN
1 '90s-'00s Britcom
2 Incline
3 Like parsley, sage, rosemary and thyme
4 "Tasty!"
5 Clear-sighted
6 Lightbulb unit
7 Tolkien tree creature
8 "The ___ is cast!"
9 Funny DVD feature
10 Issue forth
11 Dunham or Headey
12 Unexpected setback
15 Toothpaste brand
18 Villain's hideout
23 Tennis legend Arthur
25 Stanley Cup org.
26 Events featuring floats, often
27 Needing iron
29 Leisurely walk
30 Opalescent gems popular in Art Nouveau
31 Hairstyle that may show off earrings
32 Rx orders
33 Shout before a surprise party
34 Aldous Huxley's boys' school
39 Place to buy popcorn
42 A ton of bricks, perhaps?
43 Surrounded by
45 Aliens, briefly
47 Muscle
48 What fertilizer improves
51 Discombobulate
52 Relaxes
53 Gear that can prevent sliding
54 Soothing plant
55 (Oh my!)
56 18-wheeler
60 It must be positive or negative
61 FDR's fair practices org.
62 Bird with low-fat meat
