Crossword for teabreak

Puzzle

ACROSS

  1 Pale-faced

  5 Due, as an apology

  9 Salon goops

 13 Cordon ___

 14 ___ room (ironically safe place)

 16 "Preach!"

 17 *College rejection notice, often (unscramble letters 2 to 7)

 19 Carano of "The Mandalorian"

 20 Police dispatch, for short

 21 One may carry a crumb

 22 Wildlife-tracking aid

 24 Warm headwear

 26 No longer in style

 28 *Traditionally yellow flower (2 to 6)

 33 Dog walker's command

 35 Raison d'___

 36 Secretly marry

 37 Figure skater Midori

 38 Apothecaries' measures

 40 Peculiar

 41 Birthday helper?

 44 Ruler of Valhalla

 45 Space chimp of 1961

 46 *Groups of actors in the "Avengers" movies, e.g. (5 to 10)

 49 Some babies

 50 One sharing top billing

 53 Tiered Asian tower

 56 Glide on snow

 57 Poem of praise

 58 "Sadly ..."

 59 Mixed drinks? ... or a hint to the starred answers' scrambled letters

 63 "A ___ by any other name ..."

 64 Rae played by Sally Field

 65 Tuna or patty sandwich

 66 Retained

 67 Depilatory brand

68 Swiss Army knife's multitude

DOWN

  1 '90s-'00s Britcom

  2 Incline

  3 Like parsley, sage, rosemary and thyme

  4 "Tasty!"

  5 Clear-sighted

  6 Lightbulb unit

  7 Tolkien tree creature

  8 "The ___ is cast!"

  9 Funny DVD feature

 10 Issue forth

 11 Dunham or Headey

 12 Unexpected setback

 15 Toothpaste brand

 18 Villain's hideout

 23 Tennis legend Arthur

 25 Stanley Cup org.

 26 Events featuring floats, often

 27 Needing iron

 29 Leisurely walk

 30 Opalescent gems popular in Art Nouveau

 31 Hairstyle that may show off earrings

 32 Rx orders

 33 Shout before a surprise party

 34 Aldous Huxley's boys' school

 39 Place to buy popcorn

 42 A ton of bricks, perhaps?

 43 Surrounded by

 45 Aliens, briefly

 47 Muscle

 48 What fertilizer improves

 51 Discombobulate

 52 Relaxes

 53 Gear that can prevent sliding

 54 Soothing plant

 55 (Oh my!)

 56 18-wheeler

 60 It must be positive or negative

 61 FDR's fair practices org.

 62 Bird with low-fat meat

 

Solution


