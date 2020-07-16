RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Happy birthday:Do not be afraid to dream big. You have the drive and persistence needed to achieve any ambition, no matter how high it may be. Lady Luck will be on your side when it comes to financial matters. Your lucky numbers: 2, 3, 9, 10, 16.Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Instead of spending all your time dreaming about the future, your time would be better spent thinking about the present. Adventure can be found everywhere if you learn where to look. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)A major situation will demand your full attention today, so make sure you stay flexible. Finding common ground with someone you work with will earn you an ally. ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Your boisterous nature will make you the center of attention today. Get ready for a great time as the alignment of the stars means good things will practically fall into your lap. ✭✭✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Make sure you finish everything on your plate before you call it a day, otherwise unfinished business may follow you home. Music will provide you some much needed inspiration. ✭✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Your critical nature means you can be very hard on yourself. While this has helped propel you forward, it can also do damage to your confidence. Try to relax a bit and allow yourself to make some guilt-free mistakes. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Letting a secret out of the bad will cause great damage to your plans, so make sure you play your cards close to your chest. The color red will bring you great luck today, so make sure you dress appropriately. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Although things have been becoming more and more difficult lately, do not lose faith in your abilities. Sure you may stumble, but if you keep marching forward you will succeed. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Although you tend to be introverted, you can be very social when you put your mind to it. You will have the chance to grab the spotlight today if you are willing to let your hair down a bit. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)Your take charge attitude will make you the perfect person to stand up and lead the way today. While you will want others to follow your lead, make sure you stay open to the opinions of others. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)This will be a good day for new beginnings. Luck will be on your side if you decide to put new plans into motion. A major financial issue will have to be dealt with. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Taking some time out to treat yourself should be high on your list of priorities today. You've been doing all you can for others for a long time, now it's time to focus on you. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Trouble will try to sneak up on you today. Stay on your toes and pay special attention to the actions of others if you don't want to be caught with your pants down! ✭✭✭