Hamilton aims for another Formula 1 record

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton (left) leads during the Styrian Grand Prix in Spielberg, Austria on July 12. Photo: IC

Four days after one of his most consummate and memorable triumphs, Lewis Hamilton returns to one of his favorite ­circuits this weekend with more than another Formula One record in his sights.As he prepares for the Hungarian Grand Prix at the tight and twisty Hungaroring circuit, 25 kilometers north of Budapest, the six-time world champion will draw on his experience and his momentum as he pursues twin goals of a seventh drivers' title and making lasting progress in the global anti-racism campaign for equality, diversity and justice.Hamilton has enjoyed ­seven previous victories in Hungary and on Sunday can draw level with Michael Schumacher's landmark of claiming eight at the same Grand Prix.Schumacher reeled off eight triumphs at the French Grand Prix, at Magny Cours, between 1994 and 2006, a feat that Hamilton hopes to emulate."Whenever I am ­reminded of the records that Michael had, it's just still mind-blowing to me," said Hamilton when he looked ahead to the Budapest ­weekend following his victory at the Styrian Grand Prix last week."Budapest and Montreal you'd probably say have been my strongest so I'm excited to go back - it is a track where the Red Bulls usually do well so it's not going to be easy."Red Bull's Max Verstappen seeks to end Mercedes' winning start to the COVID-19 delayed season and prevent the champion team completing a season-opening hat trick.The Dutchman came home third behind Hamilton and his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, who won the season-opener at the Red Bull Ring, on Sunday and admitted he did not have the outright speed to match them.Behind Red Bull's ­expected bid to catch Mercedes, there could be a closely fought scrap as underperforming and under-­pressure Ferrari seeking some solace after a bruising weekend last time out.The Italian team's involvement lasted only three corners at the Red Bull Ring before their drivers collided, leaving them as red-faced as their cars.Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel retained his dignity as Charles Leclerc accepted the blame and apologized immediately."At least I don't have to wait long to be back in the car so let's hope Hungary is better for us," said Vettel, humbled by events that have left team chief Mattia Binotto under fierce criticism in Italy.