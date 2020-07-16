Learning Chinese

/ (qúnjù ɡǎnrǎn)A: Did you hear? India's largest prison in Karnataka saw its second disease cluster in 11 days.你听说了吗？印度南部卡纳塔克邦的最大监狱11天内第二次发生群聚感染事件。(nǐtīnɡshuōlema? yìndù nánbù kǎnàtǎkèbānɡde zuìdàjiānyù shíyītiānnèi dìèrcì fāshēnɡ qúnjùɡǎnrǎn shìjiàn.)B: You mean the news about the pandemic in India, right?你是说印度疫情的那条新闻,对吧？(nǐshìshuō yìndù yìqínɡde nàtiáo xīnwén, duìba?)A: Right, you've also been paying attention to it. The first disease cluster in the Bengaluru Central Jail was reported on July 2 and affected 20 prisoners and six prison officials.对,你也关注到了。7月2日,班加罗尔中央监狱第一次感染,有20名犯人和6名监狱管理人员染病。(duì, nǐyě ɡuānzhùdàole. qīyuèèrrì, bānjiāluóěr zhōnɡyānɡjiānyù dìyīcìɡǎnrǎn, yǒu èrshímínɡ fànrénhé liùmínɡ jiānyù ɡuǎnlǐ rényuán rǎnbìnɡ.)B: This prison's two disease clusters have lead to a total of 65 people becoming infected.这家监狱两次群聚感染事件共导致65人染病。(zhèjiā jiānyù liǎnɡcì qúnjù ɡǎnrǎn shìjiàn ɡònɡdǎozhì liùshíwǔrén rǎnbìnɡ.)A: People still have to pay attention to protection. After all, disease clusters spread quickly. In Japan, it is the first time that a disease cluster infection occurred in a theater in Shinjuku, near Tokyo.还是要注意做好防护,毕竟群聚感染传播速度快。日本东京附近的新宿区首次在剧院内发生群聚感染。(háishì yàozhùyì zuòhǎo fánɡhù, bìjìnɡ qúnjù ɡǎnrǎn chuánbō sùdùkuài. rìběn dōnɡjīnɡ fùjìnde xīnsùqū shǒucì zàijùyuànnèi fāshēnɡ qúnjù ɡǎnrǎn.)

Illustration: Liu Xidan/GT