US warns of sanction

Escalating pressure on Germany, US President Donald Trump's administration opened the way Wednesday for tough sanctions as the ally moves forward with the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline with Russia."It's a clear warning to companies - aiding and abetting Russia's malign influence projects will not be tolerated," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told a news conference."Get out now or risk the consequences," he warned.Nord Stream 2, which is near completion beneath the Baltic Sea, is set to double Russian natural gas shipments to Germany, the EU's largest economy, at a cost of 10 billion euros ($11 billion).AFP