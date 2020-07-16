Xinjiang reports one confirmed, three asymptomatic COVID-19 cases

Tourists visit the Grand Bazaar Food Street in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region reported on Thursday one confirmed COVID-19 case and three asymptomatic cases in its capital city Urumqi, ending a run of more than 140 days of zero confirmed cases in the region.The female patient had suffered pain in her throat since July 10 and was transferred to a designated hospital by ambulance. She then had symptoms of fever and headache on July 14 and tested positive for coronavirus, according to a release from the office for COVID-19 prevention work in Urumqi on Thursday.The patient has been diagnosed as a mild case and an investigation into the cause of her infection is underway. Three asymptomatic cases were found after people who had close contact with her were screened.The city has launched an emergency response to the case and is strengthening management of residential communities and crowded areas, according to the release. It also called on residents to keep safe social distance, wear masks and wash their hands regularly.Before the Thursday report, Xinjiang had reported zero cases for more than 140 days.Residents in Urumqi reached by the Global Times on Thursday said that the newly added COVID-19 case broke the previous peace, but they aren't too worried about the situation."We have confidence in the government and the current prevention measures. And we will also pay more attention to individual prevention," a resident surnamed Zhang said.On Thursday, East China's Zhejiang Province also reported one new asymptomatic COVID-19 case, a 50-year-old businessman from Xinjiang. Eight of the man's close contacts have since been put under quarantine and medical observation at a designated location, the Zhejiang health commission reported on Thursday.Global Times