Crossword for teabreak

Puzzle

1 With regard to6 Voice actor Blanc9 Alphabetic TV channel12 Hobbit-at, with "the"?13 Stories15 Corporate honcho16 *One might hold your wallet18 Government guarantee?19 Former Chevy whose name is Spanish for "the road"20 Congressional figs.22 Ultimate degree23 *Be cost-conscious27 Not single-gender29 "Fancy!"30 Strategizes32 DOJ branch33 Ted of California34 Have a very cheap wedding35 Lamb's mother36 Like an Annapolis academy37 Deity, to Frida Kahlo38 Like some vegan diets39 French hat40 Underwriter42 Has a snack, say43 *Surgery that removes a bag45 Stately tree48 Change for a fifty49 They may end in extra innings52 December 24, e.g.54 Make a first move? ... or a clue to the starred entries56 Hush-hush org.57 Aerie builder58 Proportional relationship59 56-Across activities, for short60 ___ G. Biv (rainbow mnemonic)61 Demeanors1 Colorado ski destination2 Commandment verb3 Abercrombie's partner4 Black-and-white whale5 Longtime NPR host Diane6 City dubbed "The Heart of Georgia"7 Deer's large relative8 Suspicious about9 Feigns ignorance10 "Don't ___ stranger!"11 "Friends" co-star Courteney13 Sculpted, as muscles14 Two-time NBA MVP Curry17 Vocal ability, in slang21 Islam has five24 A, B, C, D, E, F or G25 Soccer shoe protuberance26 Schlep27 Container in space28 Aptly monosyllabic number30 Ancient Rome's ___ the Elder31 They aren't sold in individual bags32 "That's so cute!"34 Falco who played Carmela Soprano35 Musician "Fatha" Hines36 After expenses38 Yeast brand39 Kathy of "Richard Jewell"41 Hygienist's instruction42 Meet an April deadline online44 Bel Paese's country of origin45 Ham it up46 Noted Russian revolutionary47 Windows ancestor50 Idea's beginning51 Deep purple berry52 Logical opening?53 Limo passenger, maybe55 Sense of self

Solution