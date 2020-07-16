Crossword for teabreak

Puzzle

ACROSS

  1 With regard to

  6 Voice actor Blanc

  9 Alphabetic TV channel

 12 Hobbit-at, with "the"?

 13 Stories

 15 Corporate honcho

 16 *One might hold your wallet

 18 Government guarantee?

 19 Former Chevy whose name is Spanish for "the road"

 20 Congressional figs.

 22 Ultimate degree

 23 *Be cost-conscious

 27 Not single-gender

 29 "Fancy!"

 30 Strategizes

 32 DOJ branch

 33 Ted of California

 34 Have a very cheap wedding

 35 Lamb's mother

 36 Like an Annapolis academy

 37 Deity, to Frida Kahlo

 38 Like some vegan diets

 39 French hat

 40 Underwriter

 42 Has a snack, say

 43 *Surgery that removes a bag

 45 Stately tree

 48 Change for a fifty

 49 They may end in extra innings

 52 December 24, e.g.

 54 Make a first move? ... or a clue to the starred entries

 56 Hush-hush org.

 57 Aerie builder

 58 Proportional relationship

 59 56-Across activities, for short

 60 ___ G. Biv (rainbow mnemonic)

 61 Demeanors

DOWN

  1 Colorado ski destination

  2 Commandment verb

  3 Abercrombie's partner

  4 Black-and-white whale

  5 Longtime NPR host Diane

  6 City dubbed "The Heart of Georgia"

  7 Deer's large relative

  8 Suspicious about

  9 Feigns ignorance

 10 "Don't ___ stranger!"

 11 "Friends" co-star Courteney

 13 Sculpted, as muscles

 14 Two-time NBA MVP Curry

 17 Vocal ability, in slang

 21 Islam has five

 24 A, B, C, D, E, F or G

 25 Soccer shoe protuberance

 26 Schlep

 27 Container in space

 28 Aptly monosyllabic number

 30 Ancient Rome's ___ the Elder

 31 They aren't sold in individual bags

 32 "That's so cute!"

 34 Falco who played Carmela Soprano

 35 Musician "Fatha" Hines

 36 After expenses

 38 Yeast brand

 39 Kathy of "Richard Jewell"

 41 Hygienist's instruction

 42 Meet an April deadline online

 44 Bel Paese's country of origin

 45 Ham it up

 46 Noted Russian revolutionary

 47 Windows ancestor

 50 Idea's beginning

 51 Deep purple berry

 52 Logical opening?

 53 Limo passenger, maybe

 55 Sense of self

 

Solution



 
