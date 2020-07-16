Crossword for teabreak

PuzzleACROSS
1 With regard to
6 Voice actor Blanc
9 Alphabetic TV channel
12 Hobbit-at, with "the"?
13 Stories
15 Corporate honcho
16 *One might hold your wallet
18 Government guarantee?
19 Former Chevy whose name is Spanish for "the road"
20 Congressional figs.
22 Ultimate degree
23 *Be cost-conscious
27 Not single-gender
29 "Fancy!"
30 Strategizes
32 DOJ branch
33 Ted of California
34 Have a very cheap wedding
35 Lamb's mother
36 Like an Annapolis academy
37 Deity, to Frida Kahlo
38 Like some vegan diets
39 French hat
40 Underwriter
42 Has a snack, say
43 *Surgery that removes a bag
45 Stately tree
48 Change for a fifty
49 They may end in extra innings
52 December 24, e.g.
54 Make a first move? ... or a clue to the starred entries
56 Hush-hush org.
57 Aerie builder
58 Proportional relationship
59 56-Across activities, for short
60 ___ G. Biv (rainbow mnemonic)
39 Demeanors
DOWN
1 Colorado ski destination
2 Commandment verb
3 Abercrombie's partner
4 Black-and-white whale
5 Longtime NPR host Diane
6 City dubbed "The Heart of Georgia"
7 Deer's large relative
8 Suspicious about
9 Feigns ignorance
10 "Don't ___ stranger!"
11 "Friends" co-star Courteney
13 Sculpted, as muscles
14 Two-time NBA MVP Curry
17 Vocal ability, in slang
21 Islam has five
24 A, B, C, D, E, F or G
25 Soccer shoe protuberance
26 Schlep
27 Container in space
28 Aptly monosyllabic number
30 Ancient Rome's ___ the Elder
31 They aren't sold in individual bags
32 "That's so cute!"
34 Falco who played Carmela Soprano
35 Musician "Fatha" Hines
36 After expenses
38 Yeast brand
39 Kathy of "Richard Jewell"
41 Hygienist's instruction
42 Meet an April deadline online
44 Bel Paese's country of origin
45 Ham it up
46 Noted Russian revolutionary
47 Windows ancestor
50 Idea's beginning
51 Deep purple berry
52 Logical opening?
53 Limo passenger, maybe
55 Sense of self
Solution Newspaper headline: Crossword