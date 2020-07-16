RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Happy birthday:The weekend is here and it's time to celebrate! Now that work is over you should put your cares aside and concentrate on just enjoying yourself. Take advantage of this time to recharge your batteries for the coming week. Your lucky numbers: 2, 4, 9, 13, 16.Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Instead of waiting around for love to find you, why not get out there and hunt it down? This weekend will be a great time to make a romantic connection. ✭✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)A sense of humor will be key to maintaining your sanity during tough times. When all else fails, you can always laugh. Money matters are looking up. ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)You cannot expect the opposition to pull their punches. You had better be prepared for some difficult and drawn out battles this weekend if you want to get closer to your goals. ✭✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Circumstances may force you into the spotlight this weekend. If you work hard to capitalize on this opportunity, you may end up opening the door to a future promotion. ✭✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)The ups and downs you experience this weekend may have you thinking your trapped on a roller coaster. Some deft maneuvering on your part will enable you to take advantage of the highs and minimize the impact of the lows. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Make sure you keep your eyes peeled this weekend, because opportunity will be waiting for you around every corner. You definitely won't want to miss out on the chance to enrich your life. ✭✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)A new acquaintance may be able to introduce you to an interesting new hobby. Romance is in the air this weekend. A chance encounter may lead to something more. ✭✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Focusing on your strengths will allow you to get far. This weekend will be a great opportunity to show your superiors why you should be given more responsibilities. Furthering your education will open your mind to new horizons. ✭✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)Do not let go of your dreams. It will take longer than you first thought, but you will eventually reach your goals so long as you do not give up. It won't hurt to call upon friends and family for some help. ✭✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Beware of those who seek to control you through emotional manipulation. Pay close attention to your health, the warning signs will come early but they will be faint. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Imagination and creativity will be highlighted this weekend. You should be able to earn some extra pocket money if you try thinking out of the box. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Do what you can to spend some time with someone older or more experienced than yourself. What you will be able to learn will prove extremely useful in the future. ✭✭✭RATINGS ✭5: Head for Macao!4: Ye gods! The planets align!3: Things are looking up.2: Don't bet on things working out.1: Watch out for black cats and ladders.