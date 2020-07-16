COVID-19 ICU patients’ survival rate has improved: study on mortality

Medical staff members from Jiangsu Province work at an ICU ward of the Wuhan No. 1 Hospital in Wuhan. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)





The death rate for COVID-19 intensive care patients has dropped by about one-third since the start of the pandemic, due at least in part to better hospital care, a review of published studies found.The global analysis of 24 observational studies of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, was published on Wednesday in the journal Anaesthesia.The research, led by Professor Tim Cook of England's Royal United Hospitals Bath, found the overall mortality rate of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units (ICUs) has fallen from almost 60 percent since the end of March to 42 percent at the end of May. The rate was not significantly different across Europe, Asia and North America.Study authors offered several explanations, including "rapid learning that has taken place on a global scale due to the prompt publication of clinical reports early in the pandemic." They also suggested that hospital ICUs might have been under greater pressure early in the pandemic.Doctors have reported progress in learning enough about the highly contagious virus to have a better grasp of key problems for many patients, although much work remains to be done on the development of treatments and preventive vaccines.The researchers said their findings could reflect the time for long ICU stays to show up in the data, noting that nearly a third of UK ICU admissions lasted more than 28 days and 9 percent lasted more than 42 days.The authors emphasized that the recent COVID-19 ICU mortality rate of around 40 percent is still much higher than the 22 percent for other viral pneumonias."Optimistically, as the pandemic progresses, we may be coping better with COVID-19," they said.The ICU mortality did not differ significantly across continents despite some evidence of variations in admission criteria, treatments delivered and the thresholds for their application, the report said.For instance, where reported, the relative proportions of patients receiving noninvasive and invasive respiratory support varied, with more noninvasive ventilation in reports from Asia.Mortality from COVID-19 is highly age-dependent, and variations in population age, or in the age of admitted patients are likely to have a significant influence on mortality, the report said.Limitations of the report have been noted by authors, such as the lack of data from many countries.