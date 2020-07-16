Technicians work on high-speed trains production line in Tangshan, Hebei

A technician works on a high-speed trains production line of CRRC Tangshan Co., Ltd. in Tangshan City in north China's Hebei Province, July 16, 2020. The production capacity of this company has recovered from the effect of COVID-19 with the help of local governments to fulfil the orders from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Technicians work on a high-speed trains production line of CRRC Tangshan Co., Ltd. in Tangshan City in north China's Hebei Province, July 16, 2020. The production capacity of this company has recovered from the effect of COVID-19 with the help of local governments to fulfil the orders from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)