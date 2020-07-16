Farmers harvest daylily flowers in Yanchi County, Ningxia

Farmers pick daylily flowers in Yanchi County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 16, 2020. In recent years, Yanchi County has been developing daylily planting as a characteristic industry to help local people get rid of poverty. With an annual output value of 250 million yuan (35.7 million U.S. dollars), the industry raises yearly income per household by about 20,000 yuan (2,858 U.S. dollars) among over 3,000 planters. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

