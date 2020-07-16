Five Xumishan Grottoes in NW China reopened after 38 years

Xumishan Grottoes in Northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region Photo: Snapshot of Xinhua News
Five Xumishan Grottoes dating back to over 1,500 years ago in Northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region reopened to the public on Wednesday after being closed for 38 years.
The reopening aims to allow tourists to enjoy the ancient Chinese cultural heritage more closely, according to a report by China News.
China's Ministry of Culture
and Tourism announced Tuesday to resume group tours across China.
The Xumishan Grottoes, originally built in the late period of the Northern Wei Dynasty (386-534), have 162 caves and more than 1,000 statues, which are scattered on eight mountain peaks that are two kilometers long.
As a main stretch of the ancient Silk Road
, it is one of the top ten grottoes in China and was listed as a key state-level cultural site in 1982.
Due to destructive human behaviors and natural disasters, cultural relic experts from across China began its restoration project in April, according to reports.