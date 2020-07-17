China, Japan to jointly film documentary about Japanese orphans after WWII

File photo shows Lugou Bridge occupied by Japanese invaders in Beijing. China was the first nation to fight against fascist forces. The struggle started on September 18, 1931, when Japanese troops began their invasion of northeast China. It was intensified when Japan's full-scale invasion began after a crucial access point to Beijing, Lugou Bridge, also known as Marco Polo Bridge, was attacked by Japanese troops on July 7, 1937. (Xinhua)

A documentary about the history of Japanese orphans in China after the War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression (1931-45) will be filmed under cooperation between two companies from China and Japan, according to a press conference held in Changchun, Northeast China's Jilin Province on Wednesday.The film's director Liu Guojun said at the conference that Japanese children (under 13 years old) were abandoned in China and raised by Chinese people after the war. China has about 5,000 Japanese orphans, about 90 percent of whom are distributed in the three provinces in Northwest China and North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.The film will be based on the stories of the Chinese adoptive parents, Japanese orphans and their descendants.The documentary will be filmed by a joint team from Changchun TV station based in Jilin Province and commercial television news network All-Nippon News Network from Japan.Experts from China and Japan will be invited to hold script seminars and conduct extensive and in-depth research and interviews.The documentary is scheduled to be officially filmed in the winter of 2020, and will be broadcast in China and Japan after its production, according to a report by China News.Global Times