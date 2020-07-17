In pics: Palestinian artist makes face mask from cactus near Nablus

Palestinian artist Ahmad Yasin makes a face mask from cactus in the West Bank village of Aseera Ashmaliya near Nablus, July 16, 2020. Yasin, 25, said he did this to highlight the importance of a protective mask during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)

