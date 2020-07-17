People work at Al-Safafir market in Kuwait

A worker cuts iron to make different shapes at Al-Safafir market, one of the oldest markets for manufacturing household items, in Capital Governorate of Kuwait, July 16, 2020. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

Workers make aluminum boxes at Al-Safafir market, one of the oldest markets for manufacturing household items, in Capital Governorate of Kuwait, July 16, 2020. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

A worker polishes a coffee pot at Al-Safafir market, one of the oldest markets for manufacturing household items, in Capital Governorate of Kuwait, July 16, 2020. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

A worker makes utensils at Al-Safafir market, one of the oldest markets for manufacturing household items, in Capital Governorate of Kuwait, July 16, 2020. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)