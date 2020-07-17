Graduate recruitment in China recovers to 90% of pre-outbreak level: survey

A job-seeker looks at recruitment posts at a job market for migrant workers in Qingdao, East China's Shandong Province over the weekend. As the Spring Festival holidays end, many people are looking for work and employers are posting many job opportunities. Photo: IC
Graduate recruitment in China's job market has recovered to 90 percent of the level in 2019, with some industries offering more competitive salaries, according to a report sent to the Global Times on Thursday.
The report issued by Liepin.com, a Chinese job-hunting website showed that market demand for new graduates in the first half of the year has reached 90 percent of the pre-coronavirus level, with outsourcing, real estate and consumer goods industries hiring more graduates than the previous year.
The internet industry has the most demand for fresh graduates, accounting for over 21.87 percent of total recruitment, but this was down 9.44 percentage points from 31.31 percent in 2019.
It was followed by the real estate industry at 16.42 percent and outsourcing industry at 13.65 percent, the report showed.
Market demand for graduates in outsourcing, real estate and consumer goods industries rose against the trend, to 193.43 percent, 151.64 percent and 103.52 percent of the level in the same period last year.
The salaries of graduates in the first half have also seen an upward trend, data showed.
The biggest salary hike appeared in the electronic communications industry, rising 33.13 percent year-on-year as the country forged ahead with new infrastructure construction with the building of 5G networks and data centers.
The outsourcing industry and pharmaceutical and medical industry came next in terms of salary growth, with rises of 26.24 percent and 25.71 percent.
A computer science major who give his last name as Yi said that that the employment market showed a polarized trend this year.
"It is more difficult to find a job in the manufacturing sector as the scale of recruitment is shrinking, but job hunting in emerging sectors such as online education, internet insurance and online medical care industries is much smoother," Yi told the Global Times on Thursday.
Yi said he was lucky with job hunting. "I have applied for jobs with five companies, got interviewed by four and received three offers," he said.
"With consumer demand increasing and the economy recovering, there will be more job openings and more opportunities for graduates," he said.
Liepin.com predicted that recruitment demand will further climb up following the country's stimulus policies for employment.
On Wednesday the Ministry of Education
issued a notice asking universities to provide continued care and support for graduates who have not yet found jobs.
It asked universities to keep pushing notifications of job openings and recommending at least three job opportunities for each fresh graduate who has intended to get employment through the end of the year.