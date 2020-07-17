In pics: Children cool off in hot weather in Iran

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/7/17 10:40:37

Children cool off in hot weather in Shahr-e-Rey, south of Tehran, Iran, on July 16, 2020. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)


 

Children cool off in hot weather in Shahr-e-Rey, south of Tehran, Iran, on July 16, 2020. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)


 

Children cool off around water in hot weather in Shahr-e-Rey, south of Tehran, Iran, on July 16, 2020. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)


 

A boy wades through water in hot weather in Shahr-e-Rey, south of Tehran, Iran, on July 16, 2020. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)


 

