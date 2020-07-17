Armed police officers reinforce Sanlongwei section of levee in Wuhu, E China

Aerial photo taken on July 16, 2020 shows armed police officers reinforcing the Sanlongwei section of the levee in Baimao Town of Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province. A total of 120 armed police officers have been dispatched to help reinforce the Sanlongwei section of the levee as the water level in Yangtze River rised in Baimao due to days of heavy rainfalls. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

Aerial photo taken on July 16, 2020 shows armed police officers reinforcing the Sanlongwei section of the levee in Baimao Town of Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province. A total of 120 armed police officers have been dispatched to help reinforce the Sanlongwei section of the levee as the water level in Yangtze River rised in Baimao due to days of heavy rainfalls. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

An armed police officer carries a sandbag to reinforce the Sanlongwei section of the levee in Baimao Town of Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province, July 16, 2020. A total of 120 armed police officers have been dispatched to help reinforce the Sanlongwei section of the levee as the water level in Yangtze River rised in Baimao due to days of heavy rainfalls. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

An armed police officer fills up a sandbag to reinforce the Sanlongwei section of the levee in Baimao Town of Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province, July 16, 2020. A total of 120 armed police officers have been dispatched to help reinforce the Sanlongwei section of the levee as the water level in Yangtze River rised in Baimao due to days of heavy rainfalls. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

Armed police officers fill up sandbags to reinforce the Sanlongwei section of the levee in Baimao Town of Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province, July 16, 2020. A total of 120 armed police officers have been dispatched to help reinforce the Sanlongwei section of the levee as the water level in Yangtze River rised in Baimao due to days of heavy rainfalls. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

Armed police officers carry sandbags to reinforce the Sanlongwei section of the levee in Baimao Town of Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province, July 16, 2020. A total of 120 armed police officers have been dispatched to help reinforce the Sanlongwei section of the levee as the water level in Yangtze River rised in Baimao due to days of heavy rainfalls. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)