Passengers on 31 flights in Canada may be exposed to COVID-19 in July

Air Canada aircraft are seen at the Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, on July 16, 2020. There have been a total of 31 international and domestic flights in July that have been flagged by the Canadian government for possible exposure to the novel coronavirus. Passengers near the affected rows are considered close contact and may be at risk of exposure, the government said on its website. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

