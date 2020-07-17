In pics: welding industry in Tangshan, N China

Staff members work on the production line of welding machine components at a welding equipment production company in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, July 16, 2020. In recent years, the high-tech industrial development zone of Tangshan has put great efforts into the development of welding industrial clusters, covering the production of welding equipment, welding robots and systems, segmenting facilities and welding materials. In 2019, more than 10 welding companies in the zone have achieved an output value of over 2 billion yuan (about 286 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

