Fire strike operations in depopulated region

A tank attached to an artillery detachment with a brigade under the PLA 76th Group Army engages mock targets during a fire strike operation of a recent realistic training exercise in northwest China’s Gobi desert. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Xiaodong)

Vehicle-mounted rocket launchers attached to a rocket launching detachment with a brigade under the PLA 76th Group Army barrage on mock targets in depopulated area during a fire strike operation of a recent realistic training exercise in northwest China’s Gobi desert. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Xiaodong)

An anti-aircraft artillery system attached to an antiaircraft gun detachment with a brigade under the PLA 76th Group Army fires surface-to-air guns at mock attack helicopter during a fire strike operation of a recent realistic training exercise in northwest China’s Gobi desert. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Xiaodong)

A mine clearance vehicle attached to an engineering detachment with a brigade under the PLA 76th Group Army carves out paths for armored vehicles of the attack detachment during a recent realistic training exercise in northwest China’s Gobi desert. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Xiaodong) Prev 1 2 3 4