Wang Wenbin debuts as China's new Foreign Ministry spokesperson

Photo: Wang Wenbin





Former Chinese Ambassador to Tunisia Wang Wenbin made his debut as China's new Foreign Ministry spokesperson at a press conference on Friday.Wang, born in 1971, has been the Chinese Ambassador to Tunisia since 2018, and has worked in Chinese embassies in Mauritius and Senegal.He has also worked in several departments of the Foreign Ministry including the Information Department and Department of Policy Planning.His appointment came after Geng Shuang, a former Foreign Ministry spokesperson, left the post in June. Geng is currently the Deputy Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations.The Foreign Ministry officially established the spokesperson system in 1983, making it the earliest government department in China to do so. The Foreign Ministry is currently the only government department in China that holds regular press conferences every workday.Global Times