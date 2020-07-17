Mariculture zones in Ningde City, SE China's Fujian

A staff member works at a mariculture zone in Ningde City, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 15, 2020. Ningde City has developed a whole industrial chain of large yellow croaker including breeding, processing and marketing. In 2019, the output of large yellow croakers in the city reached about 164,000 tons, accounting for more than 80 percent of the national output and creating output value of over ten billion yuan (1.43 billion U.S dollars).Photo:Xinhua

ourceURL:http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2020-07/16/c_139218083_8.htm