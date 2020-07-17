Taitema Lake in NE China's Xinjiang

Photo taken on July 14, 2020 shows water birds flying over the Taitema Lake in Ruoqiang County of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Taitema Lake, located at the end of the Tarim River, the largest inland river in China, has seen ecological improvement in recent years.Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on July 16, 2020 shows water birds on the Taitema Lake in Ruoqiang County of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Taitema Lake, located at the end of the Tarim River, the largest inland river in China, has seen ecological improvement in recent years.Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on July 16, 2020 shows a bridge over the Taitema Lake in Ruoqiang County of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Taitema Lake, located at the end of the Tarim River, the largest inland river in China, has seen ecological improvement in recent years.Photo:Xinhua