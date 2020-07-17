Airborne troops carry out coordinated live-fire attack operation

A soldier assigned to a brigade with the airborne troops under the PLA Air Force uses an optical device to take sight, ready for shelling the targets during a coordinated round-the-clock fire attack operation in central China’s Henan Province in late June, 2020.Photo:China Military

Soldiers assigned to a brigade with the airborne troops under the PLA Air Force operate a ground control device to launch anti-tank missile at simulated target in prone position during a coordinated round-the-clock fire attack operation in central China’s Henan Province in late June, 2020.Photo:China Military

A soldier assigned to a brigade with the airborne troops under the PLA Air Force engages mock targets with vehicle-mounted heavy machine gun during a coordinated round-the-clock fire attack operation in central China’s Henan Province in late June, 2020. Photo:China Military

An infantryman assigned to a brigade with the airborne troops under the PLA Air Force fire shoulder-launched rocket at mock enemies during a coordinated round-the-clock fire attack operation in central China’s Henan Province in late June, 2020. Photo:China Military

Soldiers assigned to a brigade with the airborne troops under the PLA Air Force get towed gun-howitzers ready in preparation for a coordinated round-the-clock fire attack operation in central China’s Henan Province in late June, 2020.Photo:China Military

A towed cannon-howitzer attached to a brigade with the airborne troops under the PLA Air Force shells at targets during a coordinated round-the-clock fire attack operation in central China’s Henan Province in late June, 2020. Photo:China Military

Soldiers assigned to a brigade with the airborne troops under the PLA Air Force loads 107mm shells onto a towed multiple launch rocket system during a coordinated round-the-clock fire attack operation in central China’s Henan Province in late June, 2020.Photo:China Military

Towed multiple launch rocket systems attached to a brigade with the airborne troops under the PLA Air Force conduct a salvo of shells during a coordinated round-the-clock fire attack operation in central China’s Henan Province in late June, 2020.Photo:China Military