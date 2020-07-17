Overseas carriers to start flying to China more frequently

A Lufthansa plane. Photo: VCG

Overseas carriers have been granted flying more flights to China compared to only one flight initially set by the Chinese civil aviation regulator.The Global Times learned that Lufthansa will fly from Frankfurt to Shanghai next week, up from its two current flights from Frankfurt to Nanjing and Shanghai, which means the carrier will have three flights flying by Germany's Lufthansa to China from next week.Lufthansa restarted the Frankfurt-Shanghai route in June; then, from July 6, it restarted its second flight, between Frankfurt and Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu Province.Air France has also received approval to operate a second flight from Paris to Shanghai starting next week, the French Embassy in China said on Thursday.So far, major carriers from Germany, France and the US now can fly more than one flight to China per week.The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) in March announced it would restrict international carriers to China to prevent the spread of the coronavirus; that is, under the direction, only one flight could be carried by one airline from each country to China."The Five-One policy is still in operation; however, it is making gradual adjustments according to the evolving situation," a market insider, Qin Lin, told the Global Times on Friday. "The move means that more passengers can come back to China," they said.Information provider VariFlight showed that from July 10 to July 16, Shanghai Pudong International Airport welcomed 40 inbound flights, including five domestic carriers and 10 overseas carriers, of which United Airlines and Delta Airlines operated the most flights.In fact, there will be even more airlines landing in Shanghai, such as Virgin Atlantic, which announced it will resume its passenger flights from July 20, and its first flight from London to Shanghai will start on August 4.To divert passenger pressure from Shanghai, the CAAC has arranged for a number of other cities to receive inbound passengers.Qatar Airways said on Friday that it will resume its Guangzhou and Doha passenger flights from July 26, one of the most recent overseas carriers to resume flights back to China.On Thursday night, Emirates announced that it will resume its Dubai flights to and from Guangzhou starting on July 25, with a weekly service operated by its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. What's more, Turkish Airlines, Iranian Mahan Air and Egypt Airlines are all expected to fly into Guangzhou.In addition, airlines from Japan and South Korea are enjoying more flights, as carriers can each fly 10 flights per week.The CAAC said in June that countries that have close economic ties with China, an urgent need to send personnel to China for work, have already established "green channels" for business travel to China, and with high numbers of stranded Chinese nationals are now permitted to fly more flights to and from China.