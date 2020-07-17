Riders race to catch sheep in Xinjiang wetland

Source: China News Service Published: 2020/7/17 18:48:12

Riders participate in the traditional sport sheep-catching on horseback at a wetland park in Zhaosu county, Kazak autonomous prefecture of Ili, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, July 14, 2020. Sheep-snatching is usually held on holidays or during festive gatherings in pastoral areas of Northwest China.Photo:China News Service


 

