China may return to pre-virus growth at Q4: expert

China delivered some good news to the world on Thursday by becoming the first major economy to achieve a positive GDP growth in the second quarter amid a global freefall, providing hope and confidence to countries like the US, India and EU nations.With China's first-quarter GDP contracting 6.8 percent, the hard-won 3.2 percent growth reflects the strong resilience and potential of the Chinese economy, sending a message that China's long-term growth fundamentals remain unchanged. However, the COVID-19 "black swan" event has created political and economic challenges globally, and the spillover effect will expose the Chinese economy to more external challenges in the second half of the year, experts believe.Observers predicted that China's exports - a major driver of its economy - in the second half of 2020 may face almost the same pressure as they did in the first half, mainly due to the uncertainties of the global pandemic and growing China-US conflict.Tian Yun, vice director of the Beijing Economic Operation Association, told the Global Times that overseas demand is still far from normal levels as COVID-19 continues to spread around the world, and some countries' domestic political and social conflicts are having a negative impact on bilateral and multilateral cooperation, affecting China's exports, trade and outbound investment.In the first half, China's exports were lifted by demand for urgently needed medical supplies during the worst of the overseas outbreaks. Data from the General Administration of Customs (GAC) showed that the country's exports of textile products, including face masks, surged 32.4 percent during the period, in stark contrast to an overall drop of 3 percent.Li Xunlei, chief economist of Shanghai-based Qilu Asset Management, told the Global Times on Friday that the trend may not be sustained in the third and fourth quarters, as other countries and regions gradually come out of the lockdown.Additionally, "the upcoming US presidential elections and divisions in America caused by racism and growing geopolitical concerns may create greater turbulence in the world… We'll continue to face a deteriorating external environment," Liu Yuanchun, vice president of the Renmin University of China and a distinguished expert for the State Council, China's cabinet, told the Global Times.With soaring COVID-19 infections that aggravate domestic social conflicts in the US, anti-China US politicians have ramped up attacks on China by pressuring allies to block Chinese tech giant Huawei, opposing investment in China from US companies and institutions, and revoking Hong Kong regions's special treatment status.The GAC said China's exports to the US plummeted 8.1 percent to 1.25 trillion yuan ($200 billion), while imports from the US sank 1.5 percent to 395.62 billion yuan in the first half of the year. Meanwhile, ASEAN has replaced the EU as China's largest trading partner since January.However, Chen Fengying, a research fellow at the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations, said uncertainties caused by the US will unlikely hinder China's economic recovery, because trade with the US had already plummeted in 2019."Trade with the EU and Asian countries is expected to rise further in the second half, given the progress of the China-EU Comprehensive Investment Agreement, as well as the scheduled signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership by the end of 2020," Chen said, noting that the biggest challenge to the Chinese economy is domestic demand.

Betting on domestic demand

Although China is gradually recovering from the widespread damage brought by the pandemic, it should be noted that major macro-economic indexes such as those for consumption and industry continued to decline.Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that the country's retail sales sank 11.4 percent year-on-year to 17.22 trillion yuan in the first half, while industrial added-value shrank 1.3 percent.China needs to make "painstaking" efforts to boost its economy to pre-COVID-19 days, said Liu Aihua, spokesperson of the NBS.To achieve the goal, Li Xunlei said that Chinese authorities need to offer subsidies to low-income households, accelerate market-oriented reform to spur market vitality, and promote the comprehensive opening-up against the current anti-globalization trend."China's fiscal spending in 2020 has been aggressive, which is estimated to reach 6.8 trillion yuan," Liu Yuanchun said. He added that if effectively implemented, current fiscal policies and spending will sufficiently support China's economic recovery.To improve effectiveness and efficiency, he said a series of reforms are needed to improve people's livelihood and domestic demand. Meanwhile, grassroots governments should enhance their capabilities in using fiscal capital, he said.Tian said governments should step up support for small and medium-sized enterprises by cutting taxes and fees and reducing financing costs, as smaller enterprises create millions of jobs that help spur consumption and maintain social stability.NBS data showed that China's urban unemployment rate slightly declined for two straight months to 5.7 percent in June. Faced with heavy employment pressure, and with a record 8.74 million fresh university graduates, China recently recognized nine new professions, including internet marketer and blockchain application operator, to attract more people to the new economic sector."Apart from great resilience, we have great institutional advantages as a result of a socialist market economy led by a powerful central government, to guarantee stable economic development," Liu said, noting that China's GDP may reach a growth of 6 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter, returning to its pre-virus level, with an annual growth of 2.9 percent.