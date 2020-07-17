Xi chairs leadership meeting on flood control

Armed police officer Ma Paishan (2nd L) carries a sandbag on his shoulder in Poyang County, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 13, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Friday chaired a leadership meeting on the flood control and relief work.Xi stressed putting people's lives and property first and taking more forceful measures to do a good job in flood control and relief work, at the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.