Double boiled hot pot oil roils regulators

Illustrations: Xia Qing/GT

One of the restaurants of Chinese hot pot chain Xiaolongkan in Yulin city, Shaanxi Province was caught producing and selling two tons of illegal recycled cooking oil for two years. According to the recent judgment of this case issued by China Judgments Online, from 2017 to 2019, the buyers and cooks of the hot pot restaurant used customers' leftovers to produce illegal recycled cooking oil. The greed of morally corrupt and dishonest merchants is one of the reasons for food safety problems. The case illustrates that there are still loopholes in the supervision of relevant authorities. It's hoped that the regulatory authorities can take this issue seriously and strengthen food safety supervision. When moral constraints are not working well, the relevant authorities and laws should play a bigger role.