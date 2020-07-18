Paddy fields in NE China's Jilin

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/7/18 0:36:43

Photo taken on July 17, 2020 shows the paddy field in Lixin Village of Zhenlai County in Baicheng City, northeast China's Jilin Province.Photo:Xinhua


 

