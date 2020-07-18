Hengdaohezi Siberian tiger park in NE China reopens

Siberian tigers play in a pool in Hengdaohezi Siberian tiger park in Hailin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 17, 2020. With strict epidemic prevention and control measures, Hengdaohezi Siberian tiger park reopened on Friday. The staff set up a number of pools and specially prepared food for the Siberian tigers to relieve summer heat.Photo:Xinhua

