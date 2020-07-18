Daily life in Hong Kong

Photo taken on July 16, 2020 shows the Avenue of Stars in Tsim Sha Tsui of south China's Hong Kong. Hong Kong witnessed a resurgence of COVID-19 cases over the past weeks, prompting the government to step up preventive and control efforts again, including mandatory mask-wearing on public transport and closures of some entertainment venues. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Aerial photo taken on July 16, 2020 shows the Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, south China. Hong Kong witnessed a resurgence of COVID-19 cases over the past weeks, prompting the government to step up preventive and control efforts again, including mandatory mask-wearing on public transport and closures of some entertainment venues. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

People walk in the street at Tsim Sha Tsui in south China's Hong kong on July 17, 2020. Hong Kong witnessed a resurgence of COVID-19 cases over the past weeks, prompting the government to step up preventive and control efforts again, including mandatory mask-wearing on public transport and closures of some entertainment venues. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

Photo taken on July 14, 2020 shows the Golden Bauhinia Square in south China's Hong Kong, July 14, 2020. Hong Kong witnessed a resurgence of COVID-19 cases over the past weeks, prompting the government to step up preventive and control efforts again, including mandatory mask-wearing on public transport and closures of some entertainment venues. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaochu)

Photo taken on July 5, 2020 shows a tram with a slogan of "fighting the epidemic together" in south China's Hong Kong. Hong Kong witnessed a resurgence of COVID-19 cases over the past weeks, prompting the government to step up preventive and control efforts again, including mandatory mask-wearing on public transport and closures of some entertainment venues. (Xinhua/Li Gang)