Beer garden opens in Cologne, Germany

A staff member prepares food for customers at a beer garden on Vogelsanger street in Cologne, Germany, July 17, 2020. The beer garden, which is approved and supported by local authorities, opened on Friday with COVID-19 control and prevention measures. (Photo by Tang Ying/Xinhua)

