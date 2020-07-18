Flood prevention work in full swing along branch channel of Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal

Volunteers and staff members patrol along the river in Xiuzhou District of Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 17, 2020. The branch channel of the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal in Xiuzhou District saw a high water level in recent days. Authorities are in full swing to ensure a safe flood season. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)

Aerial photo taken on July 17, 2020 shows the river channel in Wangjiangjing Town, Xiuzhou District of Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province. The branch channel of the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal in Xiuzhou District saw a high water level in recent days. Authorities are in full swing to ensure a safe flood season. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)

Flood control workers reinforce embankments by the river in Xiaojingang Village, Xiuzhou District of Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 17, 2020. The branch channel of the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal in Xiuzhou District saw a high water level in recent days. Authorities are in full swing to ensure a safe flood season. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)

Staff of Wangjiangjing Hydrological Station introduces the water level status of the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal in Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 17, 2020. The branch channel of the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal in Xiuzhou District saw a high water level in recent days. Authorities are in full swing to ensure a safe flood season. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)