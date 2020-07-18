Water gushes out from sluiceways of Three Gorges reservoir on Yangtze River

Aerial photo taken on July 17, 2020 shows water gushing out from sluiceways of the Three Gorges reservoir on the Yangtze River in central China's Hubei Province. China's Yangtze River saw its second flood of the year on Friday morning in its upper reaches after days of torrential rainfall. The flood was caused by rising water levels in the river's trunk streams along the upper reaches, leading to the increasing inflow into the Three Gorges reservoir. (Photo by Zheng Jiayu/Xinhua)

