Liujia Gorge reservoir opens spillways to discharge floodwater

Aerial photo taken on July 17, 2020 shows water gushing out from sluiceways of the Liujia Gorge reservoir in northwest China's Gansu Province. Rising water levels in upper reaches of the Yellow River leaded to the increasing inflow into the Liujia Gorge reservoir, and the reservoir opened spillways to discharge floodwater for the third time this year. (Photo by Zhang Yun/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on July 17, 2020 shows water gushing out from sluiceways of the Liujia Gorge reservoir in northwest China's Gansu Province. Rising water levels in upper reaches of the Yellow River leaded to the increasing inflow into the Liujia Gorge reservoir, and the reservoir opened spillways to discharge floodwater for the third time this year. (Photo by Zhang Yun/Xinhua)