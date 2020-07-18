63 migrants rescued, taken to Malta: report

Migrants arrive at the Boiler Wharf in Senglea, Malta, on July 17, 2020. A group of 63 migrants rescued from their stalled boat which was taking in water in Malta's search and rescue zone, have arrived in Malta, local media Times of Malta reported on Friday. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

A group of 63 migrants rescued from their stalled boat which was taking in water in Malta's search and rescue zone, have arrived in Malta, local media Times of Malta reported on Friday.The migrants were rescued earlier in the day following the alarm from NGO Alarm Phone which they contacted for help on Thursday as their boat was taking in water in rough seas. Alarm Phone offers a hotline service which people in distress at sea can resort to.A spokeswoman for the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) said the AFM had carried out the rescue and the migrants were brought to Malta.