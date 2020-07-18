Algeria extends lockdown measures to contain COVID-19

Photo taken on July 17, 2020 shows the street view in Algiers, capital of Algeria. Algerian Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad on Thursday announced the extension of partial lockdown measures in 29 provinces to contain the spread of COVID-19, the official APS news agency reported. (Xinhua)

Algerian Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad on Thursday announced the extension of partial lockdown measures in 29 provinces to contain the spread of COVID-19, the official APS news agency reported.The prime minister said that the government decided to extend the anti-COVID-19 measures in 29 provinces for another 10 days.Algeria on Thursday reported 585 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total cases to 21,351 with 1,052 deaths.China and Algeria have offered mutual help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.A Chinese medical expert team arrived in Algeria on May 14 for a 15-day mission to help fight the coronavirus, through sharing China's experiences in controlling its spread.