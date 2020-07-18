Turkish health minister warns of growing intensive care, intubated COVID-19 patients

A chef wearing a face mask prepares meal at a restaurant in Ankara, Turkey, on July 17, 2020. Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Friday warned of the increasing number of intensive care and intubated COVID-19 patients in the country. Turkey's daily coronavirus cases increased by 926 on Friday, raising the overall number to 217,799, the minister said. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Friday warned of the increasing number of intensive care and intubated COVID-19 patients in the country.A total of 1,226 patients are being treated in the intensive care units and 402 intubated, he tweeted.Turkey's daily coronavirus cases increased by 926 on Friday, raising the overall number to 217,799, the minister said.Meanwhile, 18 more people died from the disease, taking the death toll to 5,458, while 1,014 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the total recoveries to 199,834 since the outbreak, Koca stated.Turkish health professionals conducted 41,215 tests in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of tests to 4,191,124, he noted.Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case on March 11.Turkey and China have supported each other in the fight against COVID-19.Chinese doctors and medical experts held video conferences with Turkish counterparts to share China's experience in treating coronavirus patients, protecting medical workers, and controlling the spread of the virus.