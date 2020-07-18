Epidemic in Xinjiang's Urumqi 'overall controllable': local official

Photo: VCG

Despite public concerns over Xinjiang's newly reported COVID-19 cases which have led to the cancellation of 90 percent of flights from Urumqi on Friday, local officials are advising people not to panic as the epidemic situation in the city is "overall controllable," local news site ts.cn reported on Saturday.All the confirmed COVID-19 cases and asymptomatic patients are under centralized medical observation, and the situation in Urumqi is "overall controllable," Rui Baoling, director of the disease control and prevention center in Urumqi said on Friday, adding that the center will guide the public to take preventive measures and timely disclose the epidemic situation.Local authorities in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region have launched an emergency response plan, and fully carried out an epidemiological investigation to trace transmission paths to make sure no one is missed, reads a post on "Xinjiang Fabu" the region's official government Sina Weibo account on Saturday.From 12 pm to 12 am on Friday, Xinjiang reported 11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases from Urumqi, who are under centralized medical observation, according to another post on Xinjiang Fabu on Saturday. As of Friday, 17 confirmed cases and 11 asymptomatic patients were confirmed in Urumqi, while 269 close contacts are under medical observation, according to the post.Since Friday, Xinjiang has conducted intense screening to identify infected and asymptomatic people and their close contacts. Nearly 90 percent of Urumqi flights were cancelled on Friday after new COVID-19 cases were reported.Food supplies are abundant and the price of products remains normal in Urumqi, according to media reports. Local authorities said they will strictly crack down those who raise commodity prices illegally.Global Times