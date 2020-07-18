People pick up seafood after ebb at seaside in Shandong

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/7/18 12:22:08

Aerial photo taken on July 17, 2020 shows people picking up seafood after ebb at a seaside in Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Wang Kai)


 

A child picks up seafood after ebb at a seaside in Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province, July 17, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Kai)


 

Aerial photo taken on July 17, 2020 shows people picking up seafood after ebb at a seaside in Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Wang Kai)


 

A boy picks up seafood after ebb at a seaside in Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province, July 17, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Kai)


 

A person picks up seafood after ebb at a seaside in Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province, July 17, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Kai)


 

Posted in: CHINA
