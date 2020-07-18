Hundreds of people have traveled between China and Mongolia between Jul 3 and 13

Aerial photo taken on April 11, 2020 shows a logistic station of the Erenhot Port in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Photo: Xinhua

More than 650 people have crossed the China-Mongolia border at Erenhot, North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, in the first 11 days a fast-track mechanism was put in place amid the COIVD-19 epidemic, and an alarming outbreak of marmot-transmitted plague reported in Inner Mongolia. The border between the two countries was closed in late January.A vital transportation hub, Erenhot handles much of the bilateral trade between China and landlocked Mongolia.Border crossings are mainly comprised of operators of vehicles such as buses, truck and trains, along with diplomats and Chinese contractors in Mongolia, according to an internal document obtained by the Global Times.A total of 267 people entered China while 390 people entered Mongolia between July 3 and July 13.On most of the days, at least 21 people from both sides have crossed the border and all seem to be operators of vehicles, the document shows.On July 10, 33 Mongolia coach drivers and 1 Chinese diplomat entered China while on July 9 103 Mongolian tourists, nine Chinese contractors entered Mongolia, the document shows.China and Mongolia implemented a "fast-track" entry agreement amid the lingering COVID-19 epidemic to enabling key personnel to cross the border for business, logistics and production needs at border cities since July 3, China's Foreign Ministry said July 6.The ministry said the border-opening plan will play a significant role in boosting bilateral trade of goods and facilitate work and production resumption on key projects involving people from both countries."Due to the pandemic, the once busy flow of people from the city has come to a halt but the high throughput in goods remained unchanged. Mongolia especially relies on Chinese exports of daily necessities, but the flow of goods needs a minimum number of people to cross the border frequently," a source told the Global Times Saturday.In 2019, 566,000 people made border entries and exits in the first quarter alone.Freight train services between China and Europe have remained active via Erenhot during the pandemic.By July 4, 1,000 freight trains traveling between Europe and China had left Erenhot depot, reaching that number 66 days earlier than in 2019.China first piloted a fast-track entry mechanism with South Korea in April to keep the epidemic contained while kick-starting economic work and industrial production. Fast-track agreements with other countries such as Germany and Singapore have followed.Trade volume between Mongolia and China reached $8.9 billion in 2019, accounting for 64.4 percent of Mongolia's total foreign trade, public data showed in January.The two countries have set a $10 billion target for bilateral trade in 2020.