Simulated force-on-force engagements in Gobi desert

A well-camouflaged integrated protection system attached to a brigade under the PLA Rocket Force launches jamming projectiles during the simulated force-on-force engagements in a depopulated region of northwest China’s Gobi Desert on July 12, 2020.Photo:China Military

A soldier assigned to a brigade under the PLA Rocket Force uses a device to detect wind velocity and direction prior to the simulated force-on-force engagements in a depopulated region of northwest China’s Gobi desert on July 12, 2020.Photo:China Military

Soldiers assigned to a brigade under the PLA Rocket Force jointly load ammunition onto an integrated protection system prior to the simulated force-on-force engagements in a depopulated region in northwest China’s Gobi desert on July 12, 2020. Photo:China Military

Soldiers assigned to a brigade under the PLA Rocket Force perform thorough checks on an integrated protection system prior to the simulated force-on-force engagements at a depopulated region in northwest China’s Gobi desert on July 12, 2020.Photo:China Military