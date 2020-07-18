Scenery of Zhouqu County in Gansu

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/7/18 19:00:01

Aerial photo taken on July 17, 2020 shows the scenery of Lagashan Mountain in Zhouqu County of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province.Photo:Xinhua


 

Cows graze on a meadowland in Lijie Town of Zhouqu County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province,July 17, 2020.Photo:Xinhua


 

Photo taken on July 17, 2020 shows the scenery of a lake in Lijie Town of Zhouqu County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province.Photo:Xinhua


 

Photo taken on July 17, 2020 shows the scenery of a lake in Lijie Town of Zhouqu County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province.Photo:Xinhua


 

Aerial photo taken on July 17, 2020 shows the scenery of a lake in Lijie Town of Zhouqu County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province.Photo:Xinhua


 

