View of Hanjiang wetland in Hanzhong City, Shaanxi

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/7/18 19:17:53

Aerial photo taken on July 18, 2020 shows a bullet train passing the Hanjiang wetland in Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.Photo:Xinhua


 

