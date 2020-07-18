Armed police reinforce embankment in Poyang County, E China

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/7/18 19:21:13

Armed police officers move sandbags on the embankment in Poyang County, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 17, 2020.Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA
