Production resumption in Beijing returns to levels prior to Xinfadi resurgence

A PepsiCo branch in southern Beijing Photo: Li Hao/GT





The resumption rate of business activity in Beijing has now risen to levels of early June as the city has been cleared of COVID-19 cases for more than a week, according to local authorities.The epidemic outbreak at the Xinfadi market has affected work and production resumption in Beijing to a certain extent, but overall, the impact is regional, industrial and short-term.At present, the main indicators for production resumption are indicating an accelerated recovery, Li Sufang, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Commission of Development and Reform, said at a press conference on Saturday afternoon.After a comprehensive and scientific assessment, 24 of the 57 enterprises that were closed during the recent outbreak have now resumed production, including a Beijing PepsiCo chip branch, according to Li.PepsiCo suspended operation at its Beijing chip factory after eight confirmed COVID-19 cases were found there in mid-June.Beijing reported no new confirmed locally transmitted coronavirus cases on Friday, showing that the city has had no new cases for 12 consecutive days.From June 11 to July 17, the city reported 335 confirmed locally transmitted cases, of whom 145 were still hospitalized and 190 were discharged from hospitals after recovery.