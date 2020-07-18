Edible fungi industry in Gutian County, SE China

Zhang Jiaqiao, director of a tremella base, introduces products online for sale in Gutian County, Ningde City, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 14, 2020. A total of 38 varieties of edible fungi have been developed in Gutian County. In 2019, the output value of the edible fungi industry in the county reached 10 billion yuan (about 1.4 billion US dollars).

Photo taken on July 14, 2020 shows fresh tremella exhibited in an exhibition center in Gutian County, Ningde City, southeast China's Fujian Province. Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on July 14, 2020 shows processed fungi products in an exhibition center in Gutian County, Ningde City, southeast China's Fujian Province. Photo:Xinhua