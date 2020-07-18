First international sports event Formula E launched on China's short video platform

Photo: IC

One of China's short video platforms announced an agreement to cooperate with an international sports event Formula E, the FIA-backed single-seater motorsport championship, which reflects a new trend of watching sports events via short video platforms.The partnership with the short video platform Kuaishou includes airing Formula E's exclusive short-video content, an exclusive live streaming short-video platform, and acting as an official promotional partner, according to an introduction sent to the Global Times by the platform on Saturday.The 2019-20 Formula E season, which was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, had two Chinese racing teams, NIO 333 FE Team and DS Techeetah, and one Chinese driver, Ma Qinghua, racing for NIO 333 FE Team, and a Chinese Grand Prix, the Sanya ePrix, which was set for March 21 before it was canceled due to the pandemic.Under collaboration with Formula E, more exclusive content including race highlights, behind-the-scenes footage and driver profiles will be created on the platform.Kuaishou and Formula E said they will also be exploring jointly-created events, live streams, and the use of a variety of channels to attract a broader audience to the races."We are glad to establish such win-win strategic cooperation with Formula E and looking forward to seeing Kuaishou's coverage and penetration in China to effectively help global IPs such as Formula E to expand their brand influence in China," said Yan Qiang, senior vice-president of the platform."We hope that this collaboration with Kuaishou can push forward the domestication process of Formula E in China, not to mention the development of Chinese racing culture," said Elms Wang, CEO of Enova Holdings, the exclusive organizer of Formula E in China.Kuaishou is a Chinese short video platform with over 300 million daily active users browsing a user-generated content archive of over 20 billion videos, according to data announced by the company in January 2020.